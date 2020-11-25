Comments
It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy today with a few light passing showers N&W this afternoon. It will be a little milder with highs in the mid 50s.
Showers/rain will develop tonight, but mainly overnight. Temps will fall into the low 50s with 40s across our suburbs.
Expect on and off rain tomorrow morning into the midday hours with periods of heavier rain at times. The rain will then taper off late in the afternoon with things drying out into the evening. As far as temperatures go, it will be one of the milder Thanksgivings we’ve had with highs in the low 60s.
Black Friday will be mostly to partly sunny and mild again. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60°.