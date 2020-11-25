Comments (2)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City officials are encouraging New Yorkers to shop local as we kick off the holidays.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the “Shop Your City” initiative. This comes as many small businesses struggle during the pandemic.
The city also says more aid is coming.
Small businesses in low-to-moderate income communities will be offered $35 million in no-interest loans, and a $700,000 grant will be given to community partners in those neighborhoods.
Applications for the no-interest loans begin Nov. 30.
For more information on the low-to-moderate income storefront loan, click here.
A business may be thriving quite well in one of your approved zip codes, but suffering horribly in one that would not be eligible for this loan. absurdly unfair strategy. Back to the drawing board..
This should not be by zip code. This should be by which businesses are most in need regardless of location. All businesses pay taxes this City and deserve equal consideration