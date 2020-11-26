FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A diner in New Jersey went above and beyond to help others this Thanksgiving, feeding families for free.

Skipping the usual large family gathering for safety, the Giuliano family was ready to try something new for Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Their favorite diner, All Seasons in Freehold, was busy serving helpings of the holiday favorites for free all day to everyone who walked in the door.

“I was in shock. I thought it was so great to give back. I think it’s a beautiful thing,” Nancy Giuliano, of Howell, said.

Imagine, a restaurant that’s struggled its way through the last eight months of the pandemic giving away meals.

“It has been hard for us, but we just thought it was important, especially during this time, to give something back to the community,” restaurant manager Manny Vergis told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

Vergis found a way to afford the generosity that so many people need right now.

“They’re thankful, they’re thankful,” Vergis said.

With the holiday looking and feeling so different this year, Vergis wanted to make sure everyone felt like they had a place to go and that once they got here, they’d feel like family.

“What they did really touched our hearts,” Michael Giuliano said. “I think we could all use a little love and cheer.”

The restaurant is reminding us to remember we have so much to be thankful for, even on the heels of such hard times.

“That we’re all here, we have our health and hopefully things will get better,” Vergis said. “As long as we have our health, I think we can overcome everything else.”

It’s a sentiment of hope we can all carry with us for the rest of 2020 and beyond.

