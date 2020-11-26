Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Thanksgiving now complete, shoppers are looking ahead to Black Friday, which will be very different this year.
Some small crowds gathered Thursday night outside Macy’s Herald Square to check out their holiday window display, but no one was inside shopping.
This year, Macy’s and other big retailers are closed.
It’s a big change from 2019, when crowds rushed into Macy’s at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Instead, the Macy’s flagship is set to open Friday at 6 a.m. while other department stores will open at 5 a.m.
