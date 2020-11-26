YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) —It was an extra delicious Thanksgiving for hundreds of grateful seniors in Westchester County.

A prominent chef helped give back to Yonkers public housing, where he grew up.

From the turkey, to all the fixings, this is definitely not your average charity Thanksgiving meal. It comes with a heaping cup of talent. Plus, immeasurable love.

“It’s a very special time for me,” said Peter Kelly, chef and owner of X20 Xaviers on the Hudson.

The former winner of “Iron Chef” spent Wednesday putting together holiday meals for some 300 senior citizens.

“It’s nice to be able to do something nice for people who can’t get out, this crazy environment we’re living in,” Kelly said.

The idea to order five-star dinner for the seniors came from Yonkers Municipal Housing Authority President and CEO Wilson Kimball after she placed her own family Thanksgiving order at the restaurant.

“This is a pretty special meal. But I thought, you know, if I’m having this, why wouldn’t I want our seniors to have it?” said Kimball.

They quickly secured $4,000 in donations to buy the meals, which Kelly sold at cost. Then they gave them out for free across their properties to grateful residents who lined up, including Risa Spindler, who’s in remission from cancer.

“This is just absolutely wonderful what’s being done for people around here,” Spindler said.

“I’m not a good cook, so this hits the spot,” another resident added.

“Being disabled, having an aid, having certain things, I can’t cook like I used to. So this, this is a blessing,” said resident Charles Barnette.

It’s a blessing for the seniors and for Kelly, despite not knowing how many customers he’d even serve at his restaurant this pandemic holiday, usually one of his busiest times.

“I just feel very fortunate to still be in a position to help where we can,” he said.

Proving, especially now it’s better to give than to receive.