MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Whether celebrating with loved ones in-person or virtually, families are finding meaningful ways to come together and give thanks on a Thanksgiving like no other.

For the Gambuto family in Monroe Township, it was important to be together for Thanksgiving, so they gathered under one roof, but separated into pods.

“What we’re going to be doing is what we’re calling a pod-together, instead of a get-together. So my sister, her kids and her husband will be at the kitchen table. My mom, her husband and my grandmother will be at the dining room table. And I will be at the kitchen island,” said Julio Vincent Gambuto.

Gambuto directed a new film called “Team Marco” about a friendship between generations, so he thought it was important to bring four generations of his family together to give thanks at the end of a tough year.

“We just keep telling the kids that this is temporary and that this too shall pass, and I think that’s an important message for everybody. This is just a moment in time. We will be OK,” Gambuto told CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

For many, it’ll be Zoomsgiving.

The Gallagher family usually gets together in Bridgewater, but the soaring number of infections in New Jersey made it too dangerous this year.

“Yeah, everybody’s a little sad about it but definitely making the best of it this year,” said Kellyann Gallagher, of Raritan.

Instead, they got creative, deciding to prep the food and eat together virtually.

“We all have turkeys that are right about the same size, so we can all get together and start them together. And then they’ll be coming out of the oven right about the same time, and then we can eat together,” Gallagher said.

Even though families may not be able to celebrate the holidays in the same room, they’re still thankful for each other and hopeful they can see each other face-to-face next year.

