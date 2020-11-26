By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey everyone! Happy Thanksgiving!
We’ve been expecting wet weather for days now and it’s finally closing in. A warm front has passed north of the area, while the trailing cold front solidifies us in the “warm sector,” expect temps to rise early tomorrow morning into the 60s.
We will see rain develop overnight and pick up in intensity during the morning hours. We could even be talking bit spot of convection (thunderstorms). Rare for November!
Skies look to clear rapidly after 2 p.m., with some brightening skies in western New Jersey and portions of the Hudson Valley. High: 62.
Friday is pleasant in the upper 50s, with more nice weather in store for the weekend. Monday could bring heavy rain and storms, so check back in for the latest!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK