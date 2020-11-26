By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy Thanksgiving! After a wet morning with periods of rain, things will get better later on today.
Showers are still possible through early afternoon, but then things begin to dry out fairly quickly from west to east. In fact, some breaks of sun are likely before sunset, especially west of the city. Ahead of the front, we’re tapping into mild air… expect highs in the low 60s.
It’s partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 40s… around 49 in the city. Some patchy fog is possible in spots.
The rest of the holiday weekend is looking great with much brighter skies! Temps will be in the upper 50s to near 60 for Black Friday, down into the low 50s by Sunday. Our next chance of rain after today rolls in on Monday.