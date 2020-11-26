NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers who were wounded in a shootout earlier this week in Queens have been released from the hospital — just in time for Thanksgiving.

Officers Christopher Wells and Joseph Murphy were both still in pain, but grateful to be going home from Jamaica Hospital.

“Sit down with the people I love and enjoy a meal,” Murphy said.

“Excited to go home,” said Wells.

Just days ago, Murphy was shot in both hands and Wells in the leg. While holding their 3-week-old son, Wells’ wife was overjoyed her husband would be with them for the holiday.

“So happy,” she said.

“We are very grateful, blessed,” Well’s mother-in-law added. “Thanksgiving means more than before. He’s very lucky. He’s a hero.”

Today, @NYPD105Pct Officers Wells & Murphy were released from @JamaicaHospital after being shot in the line of duty on Tuesday. Wishing them a speedy recovery & a Happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/OFguXMaqmj — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 26, 2020

The officers were shot Tuesday while helping a woman at her Springfield Gardens home after she filed a domestic violence report alleging she got into a violent dispute with her husband, 41-year-old Rondell Goppy, over infidelity.

Police said when Goppy came home, he started shooting at them. They returned fire, killing Goppy.

His wife was not injured.

“We could not be more proud of the job they did here in extreme circumstances saving lives,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. “It’s not lost on us how lucky we are.”

Investigators said Goppy was a Peace Officer for the City University of New York and a licensed gun owner. They recovered two of his register guns from the scene.

“When we first got the call, we weren’t sure if this was going to be a solemn ceremony or a joyful one,” said Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch.

The NYPD and officers’ message Thursday was to cherish every moment.

“Extra thankful,” Murphy said.

Both officers needed extensive surgeries and have a long road ahead of them. But they’re both expected to make full recoveries.

