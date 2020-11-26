Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus has claimed a controversial holiday happening.
The organizers of New York SantaCon announced the notoriously rowdy bar crawl will not be happening in December because of the pandemic.
The event usually attracts thousands of people in Santa suits for an all-day bender at bars in Midtown and Lower Manhattan.
SANTACON 2019: 2 Arrested As Hundreds Of Kris Kringle Lookalikes Hit New York For SantaCon
Over the years, SantaCon has gained a reputation for drunken public behavior and street fights.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK