NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating two separate slashings that happened last weekend on the subway.

The first incident happened shortly before noon Saturday on board an A train approaching the High Street station in Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect approached a 26-year-old man on the train and slashed him in the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Later that night, another man was slashed on a 4 train approaching the 42nd Street-Grand Central Station in Manhattan.

Police said the 53-year-old victim got into a fight with another man, who pulled out a knife and slashed him across the face.

He was taken to the hospital with a severe cut and bleeding.

Both suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

