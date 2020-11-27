NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The reward for information on Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Brooklyn party has been increased to up to $10,000.

Twenty-year-old Daijyonna Long, from Stafford, Virginia, was killed, and six teenagers were injured.

Shots fired were just after 11 p.m. Sunday in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said a group of teens and young adults was having a party inside an apartment on Albany Avenue when bullets went through the walls of the apartment and struck the seven victims.

The party followed a Sweet 16 that was broken up earlier in the night in East New York. Police said a 17-year-old was shot at that party, and it’s believed this may have been retaliation.

The victim in the first shooting is expected to survive.

Police believe there was more than one shooter involved in Sunday night’s shooting, and at least two different guns were used.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

