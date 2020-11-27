NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For those still wary about getting a haircut indoors, there’s a man cutting hair in Central Park.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, he’s doing it for free.

Barber Herman James set up shop — well, a chair — in Central Park back in May.

“The idea came to me while I was out here to put my chair out and lay my tools out on display and see how the people would actually take to it,” James told Gainer.

They took to it alright.

“I was cutting about 25 to 30 haircuts a day,” James said.

The licensed barber isn’t charging a dime. Instead, he’s working off donations.

“I wanted to provide this service to those that were able to give and those that weren’t,” he said. “Me understanding the impact that a haircut has and the effect it has on a person when it comes to their work ethic, when it comes to their self-confidence, when it comes to their mental state.”

His favorite part has been watching people who haven’t had a haircut in months transform.

“The last time I got a haircut was in March,” one person said. “It was a great haircut and much needed.”

“To see the transformation of people going from having this look of being unkept to the transition and makeover of being more presentable,” James said.

Working under a pergola by 72nd Street, James has become a fixture.

“Herman, you’re famous!” one passerby yelled.

Though he was working as a traveling barber before, he never expected to settle there.

“Just being out here amongst nature, seeing the seasons change, it’s a very tranquil feeling of serenity being here at Central Park. It’s just been a real blessing and a joy being able to work here,” said James.

Known as the Central Park barber, James is out just about every day, weather permitting. Buzzing and cutting, many happy for the snippet of normalcy.

Visit schedulicity.com and search for “HAIRitage” to make an appointment.