NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Sheriff’s Office says it busted an illegal bottle club with more than 75 people inside on Thanksgiving Eve in Queens.
Authorities said the partygoers were not wearing masks or social distancing.
The sheriff’s office says it was investigating a “suspected mass gathering” when authorities discovered an unconcious man outside the location in Corona.
11/26/20 @ 0115 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 40-15 Junction Blvd, Queens (Yellow Zone) access via rear alley: 76+ people, violation of emergency orders, barricaded egress, no liquor license, unconscious patron outside, 5 organizers charged with offenses. pic.twitter.com/qIJPwLkggQ
— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 27, 2020
Around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, officers went inside and found more than 76 people dancing, drinking and smoking hookah.
Authorities said the location did not have a liquor license and an egress had been barricaded.
Five organizers were issued a slew of violations, including a $15,000 fine.
