MADISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Despite the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the holidays already, an annual Christmas tradition is going forward in Madison, New Jersey — just with some special socially distanced modifications.

With his team of helpers on hand, Santa Claus didn’t let the pandemic stop him from thrilling the children Friday.

The Koharski family came out specifically to see Saint Nick.

“Everyone didn’t go trick-or-treating this year, couldn’t see family and friends as much, so to still have something to look forward to,” dad said.

Madison’s Christmas parade has taken place on Black Friday every year for decades. Fifteen to twenty thousand people usually turn out, so organizers knew they had to make some changes.

“We were nervous about how many people were going to come to the town, so working with the police department [and] the fire department we chose to do this Operation Santa, which is going to be really a lot of fun for everybody,” said Carmine Toto, with the Madison Christmas Committee.

Instead of a big parade, Santa will spend all afternoon driving through every street of the borough, waving to kids and passing them bags of goodies as he goes.

The mayor said this was a way to keep the holiday spirit alive.

“It has always meant so much to Madison, so now to do it in a different way, the families will love it,” Mayor Bob Conley said.

Parents like Mary Beth Gabel said the parade means everything to their kids.

“It’s important for her to have some of the traditions,” she said. “Yes, they’re changing, but they’ll still have the same meaning. We’ll just have to adapt.”

Organizers say it will take Santa between four to five hours to finish his route.

People can monitor his progress through an online map, so they know exactly when St. Nick will be coming by their area.

The festivities conclude with a tree lighting that will be live-streamed online. Click here for more information.