By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It won’t be quite as warm as yesterday, but we’re still in for a very nice Friday! Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Aside from a very stray sprinkle, it’ll be dry if you’re headed out shopping.

Overnight remains calm and chilly with temps in the 40s around NYC and 30s for the outlying suburbs. The weekend brings much of the same with temps still slightly above average… mid 50s for Saturday and low 50s for Sunday. Bright skies will prevail with just some fair weather clouds at times.

Clouds will be on the increase Sunday night ahead of our next (and pretty strong) storm system that will be moving through on Monday. We’ll be on the eastern side, meaning mild temps near 60. But that comes with a good soaking of rain, along with some gusty winds. Just a soggy day to close out November.

Have a great weekend!