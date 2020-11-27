Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a lovely day across the area thanks to dry conditions and mild temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect mainly clear skies overnight with chilly temps bottoming out in the mid 40s here in NYC, with 30s for the ‘burbs.
The weekend ahead looks fantastic with a cool, dry airmass dominating the entire area. Temps both day swill be in the low & mid 50s, just a few above normal. There will be a few more clouds on Saturday than Sunday, but overall the weekend will be a winner!
Monday is shaping up to be a wet & windy day as a potent storm system moves through…so stay tuned for the latest!