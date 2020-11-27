CBSN New YorkWatch Now
CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a Thanksgiving that started soggy and finished fantastic, we’ll have a brighter and drier Friday for the region. Things will be a bit cooler with temps only reaching the upper 50s as opposed to mid and upper 60s, but still a nice day overall!

The weekend looks pretty good too with pleasantly cool temps in the low and mid 50s, and sunshine mixed with clouds… a few more clouds Saturday compared to Sunday. Overall though, a pretty nice holiday weekend!

Monday will be a very unsettled day as periods of heavy rain and gusty winds will make for a rough start to the work week… so stay tuned!

