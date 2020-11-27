CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Holidays, Local TV, New York, Valhalla

VALHALLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Friday marked the official opening and tree-lighting celebration for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland.

The holiday light extravaganza is a drive-thru only event.

Nov. 27, 2020, marked the official opening and tree-lighting celebration for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. (Credit: CBS2)

The first group of visitors in cars made their way through Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla to see it.

RELATED STORY: New Twists On Holiday Traditions Help Make Spirits Bright Despite Pandemic Restrictions

It runs through Jan. 3.

A 9-year-old COVID-19 survivor from Mount Vernon led this year’s tree lighting.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Comments

Leave a Reply