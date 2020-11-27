Comments
VALHALLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Friday marked the official opening and tree-lighting celebration for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland.
The holiday light extravaganza is a drive-thru only event.
The first group of visitors in cars made their way through Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla to see it.
It runs through Jan. 3.
A 9-year-old COVID-19 survivor from Mount Vernon led this year’s tree lighting.
