By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected, it was a cooler, but still very nice Saturday! Despite some extra clouds and even a few sprinkles, it was still quite lovely across the area. Skies will become clear overnight and temps will bottom out around 40 here in town, with 30s and even some upper 20s well north & west!

Tomorrow will be another bright & comfy day with sunshine, dry conditions, and temps in the low & mid 50s… so cooler than Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but still a couple of degrees above normal. Some clouds move in late Sunday evening, but we’re all expected to stay dry.

The start of the work week will be rather stormy as a powerful system will bring heavy rain and possibly damaging winds to the area. Midday looks to be the soggiest, whereas afternoon and early evening look to have the gustiest winds. There could even be some thunderstorms in the mix, amplifying the rain and wind… just be sure to stay tuned for the latest!

