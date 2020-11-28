NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A celebration of life was held Saturday for the late former mayor David Dinkins.
A ceremony was held at the National Action Network‘s House of Justice in Harlem.
Politicians remembered Dinkins as a man dedicated to New York City and its people.
“He said, if we’re going to be safer, there have to be afterschool programs. There has to be. He created the Beacon programs, and they live today, brothers and sisters. The Beacon programs are alive and well. The Beacon schools are helping children today because of what David Dinkins did decades ago,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Dinkins died on Monday at the age of 93.
He was the first and only African-American mayor of New York City.
