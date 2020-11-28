Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Saturday morning everybody! Despite a chill in the air this morning, we have a beautiful day – and weekend – in store!
High pressure will keep a firm grip over the region, providing a cool, dry airmass. Temps both days will be in the low and mid 50s. Expect some more clouds today and brighter skies Sunday, but things are looking nice no matter where you go!
Monday is shaping up to be a wet and windy day as a potent storm system moves through… so stay tuned for the latest!
