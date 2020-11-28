By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Saturday! If you were up early this morning, you may have caught some brief drops moving on through. No big deal and it’ll be a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of today. It won’t be as mild as yesterday, but still above average… afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

It’s clear and much colder overnight, so grab the heavier coat if you’ll be out late (or up early Sunday). Temps will drop to around 40 in the city, 30s elsewhere, and even some 20s to the north and west.

Sunday is looking very similar, although less cloud cover should make for a brighter finish to the weekend. Temps are a touch cooler, but still in the low to mid 50s. For reference, the normal high for the last few days of November is 49.

Clouds will be on the increase Sunday night ahead of a very wet and windy start to the new work week. Early Monday may start off dry, but rain quickly moves in by mid-morning and lasts through the evening, heavy at times. Gusty winds are also likely, especially along the coast. As we’ll be in the warm sector of this powerful system, it’s an all-rain event for us as temps surge again into the low to mid 60s.

Chilly temps move in behind the storm for the remainder of next week. Enjoy your weekend and have the rain gear on stand-by for Monday!

