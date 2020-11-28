CBSN New YorkWatch Now
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli is self-quarantining after an employee in her office tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the department of health, the employee was last in the office on Tuesday and is currently isolating at home.

Persichilli and other staff members who work in the commissioner’s office in Trenton will work from home and quarantine through Dec. 8. Persichilli will not be participating in in-person press conferences during this time.

The department of health says contact tracing is being done to identify anyone who may have come into contact with the employee who tested positive.

The commissioner’s office was closed and cleaned Saturday.

