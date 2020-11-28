NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday marks one year since a massive sewage backup in Queens.
Sewage flooded at least 74 homes in South Ozone Park last November after a 42-inch pipe crumbled.
The backup destroyed property, left behind a stench and is being blamed for mold growing inside some homes.
MORE (11/30/2019) — ‘I’ve Lost Everything’: Sewage Backup Floods Queens Homes, Hundreds Affected And Displaced
Residents say the city promised them money, but some complain they haven’t gotten anything yet or that it’s not enough.
“Twelve months ago, the sewage flooded this community. Twelve hours, we waited for DEP to respond. Twelve months later, some residents are still in the situations they’re in today. Their basements are in ruins and some still do not have settlements,” said Kari White, president of the South Ozone Park Civic Association.
The city comptroller’s office says it has been working with impacted residents since day one and, so far, settlements have been offered from 86 out of the total 101 claims.
Residents and lawyers, however, say it’s more like 200 total claims.
