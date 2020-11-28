NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two people caught on camera in connection to a shooting in the Bronx.
Investigators said a gunman shot a 17-year-old boy in the leg on Nov. 21.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crotona Avenue in the Belmont section.
According to police, one suspect was a lookout while the other opened fire.
It’s unclear exactly what led to the shooting, but police said it followed a “previous incident.”
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.
The NYPD released pictures of the two people they are looking for. Investigators believe they are 16 to 18 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
