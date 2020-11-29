BREAKING NEWSMayor De Blasio Announces Phased Reopening Plan For NYC Schools Starting Dec. 7
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a person they say is connected to a string of burglaries in Brooklyn in which a suspect broke into apartments through unsecured windows and stole more than $30,000 worth of property.

At least seven incidents were reported since Oct. 2.

One of the most expensive burglaries happened at an apartment near West 3rd Street and Avenue U around 3 p.m. on Oct. 7. According to police, the suspect got away with cash, jewelry and other property worth about $13,000.

A suspect in a similar break-in stole jewelry and other property worth about $10,300 from an apartment near Ocean View Avenue and West End Avenue South around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Police are looking for a man spotted on camera near an apartment in Brooklyn shortly before it was reportedly burglarized on Nov. 14, 2020. (credit: NYPD)

In an incident on Oct. 28, police said the suspect got into an apartment near Avenue V and East 4th Street around 12:30 p.m., but fled before taking anything when a 24-year-old woman who lived there got home. Police said he escaped through the window.

Police released pictures taken before the Nov. 14 incident of the person they are looking for. They believe he is 40 to 50 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

