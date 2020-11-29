By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As expected, Sunday was a beautiful finish to the holiday weekend as sunshine prevailed along with pleasant temperatures in the 50s.

However, clouds will build at night ahead of a powerful storm system approaching from the southwest. Temps will be in the mid 40s in the city overnight.

Monday will be a day to make sure you have the rain gear handy as you head out the door, or maybe just stay home. Expect rain during the morning, heavy at times, with some even thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temps will surge into the low 60s, way above where they should be for the end of November. It’ll also be pretty windy, with some powerful and even damaging gusts expected, so be careful if you have to be out and about.

Tuesday will remain unsettled but nowhere near as soggy or windy as Monday, and it will also be cooler, with temps only topping out in the low 50s.

