NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another illegal party was busted in Manhattan on Saturday.
The party was taking place inside a building on West 36th Street around 2:45 a.m.
The New York City sheriff’s office says nearly 400 people were inside, violating social distancing rules and mask regulations.
11/28/20 @ 0245 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 202 West 36th St, NY: 393+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 4 organizers charged with offenses for penal, health, alcohol beverage control laws & arrest warrant. pic.twitter.com/5zXIwuRkrG
— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 28, 2020
Please note location for enforcement last night was not @pignwhistleon36. but commercial space next door @ 202 West 36th St, NY. as indicated in tweet. Owner of business asked if we could indicate it was not his restaurant involved.
— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 28, 2020
Police also say the organizers did not have a liquor license.
Four people, including a DJ, are now facing charges.
