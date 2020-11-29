Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning! It will be another nice day with comfortable temps and even more sunshine! Some clouds move in late Sunday evening but we’re all expected to stay dry.
Tomorrow will mark a stormy start to the work week a a powerful storm system will bring heavy rain and possibly damaging winds to the area. It looks like the mid-afternoon will be the soggiest, with the windiest being the evening.. There could even be some thunderstorms in the mix, amplifying the rain and wind… Just be sure to stay tuned for the latest!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK