BOGOTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Monday’s rain was too much for some streets to handle.

Floods were several feet high in Bogota, NJ, where leaves were blocking storm drains, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.

The water had gone down by early evening, but residents told Caloway the town doesn’t do enough to keep the storm drains clear.

“When it’s about a foot tall, you’re OK. At the two or three foot level, your car’s gonna get sunk,” said Chip Kessler.

At one point, the water was at least four feet high at a low point at the intersection of River Road and Elm Avenue – meaning some cars got stuck.

Kessler works for Outwater Plastics on River Rd. He spent the afternoon clearing leaves from the storm drains to help get the floodwater levels down.

“We produce all the PPE, the personal protection equipment, for schools, for gymnasiums, for salons,” Kessler said. “It’s imperative that we get the trucks in today because it was a long weekend… Our guys have worked past Thanksgiving getting orders ready, and a flood like this is just devastating. We can’t get trucks in or out.”

After Kessler cleared some of the leaves, a town streetsweeper came through to manage the rest.

The road was clear and reopened Monday evening.

