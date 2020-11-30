Comments
By Mark McIntyre
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday will be a great day to stay indoors as a nasty storm system is expected to bring drenching rains and damaging winds.
Rain will fill in during the morning with rounds of downpours and thunderstorms moving in by the afternoon. It’ll also be pretty mild, with highs in the 60s, way above average.
In addition to the rain, it’ll very windy, with powerful and even damaging gusts expected, so be careful if you have to be out and about.
Tuesday will remain unsettled but nowhere near as soggy or windy as Monday, and it’ll also be cooler, with temps only topping out in the low 50s.