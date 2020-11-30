Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tri-State Area residents are dealing with heavy rain and strong winds Monday.
Gusts up to 40 miles per hour are expected in New York City, and up to 50 miles per hour south and east of the city.
Localized flooding, downed trees and power outages are possible.
The eastbound upper level of the Verrazzano Bridge is closed because of the wind. Traffic is being diverted to the lower level.
New York City Ferry service to the Rockaways is also suspended.
