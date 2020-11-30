Rain… develops mainly after 9 AM with periods of heavy rain from 11 AM – 3 PM. ew YLocalized flooding will be possible midday into the afternoon.
Winds… ramp up this morning and peak midday and into the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph are expected in the city; gusts to 50 mph are expected S&E. Downed tree limbs and iso’d power outages will be possible. There’s also a slight risk for severe weather; an iso’d tornado can’t be ruled out with the best chance south of the city.
Temperatures… on the mild side with highs in the 60s.
Leftover showers will swing through this evening with generally dry conditions overnight. It will be breezy with temps falling into the 50s.
Tomorrow will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with just a chance of showers. It will be cooler, too, with temperatures starting in the 50s and falling into the 40s by the afternoon.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and even colder. Highs will be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.