NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new toll system for drivers crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which connects Staten Island and Brooklyn.
Split tolls go into effect on Dec. 1.
That means drivers must pay to cross the bridge in both directions, but the total for a round trip equals the toll that was only collected on one side before.
The MTA said the change should ease congestion on Staten Island.
For years, drivers bypassed tolls by entering Staten Island through New Jersey and then heading to Brooklyn.
