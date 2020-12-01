CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The family of a man who attempted suicide a year ago at Rikers Island has now filed two lawsuits against New York City.

They say guards left 19-year-old Nicolas Feliciano hanging for seven minutes before coming to his aid.

Feliciano survived the attempt, but suffered brain damage and remains in the hospital.

At the time, four guards were suspended.

“These officers left him hanging without oxygen to his brain. These officers were suspended but are back at work on modified duty. Only a 30 day suspension they got,” said grandmother Madeline Feliciano.

His family says Feliciano should have been in a mental health unit after he was arrested for getting into a fight.

