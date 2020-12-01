NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The family of a man who attempted suicide a year ago at Rikers Island has now filed two lawsuits against New York City.
They say guards left 19-year-old Nicolas Feliciano hanging for seven minutes before coming to his aid.
Feliciano survived the attempt, but suffered brain damage and remains in the hospital.
More: Rikers Guards Suspended After Inmate Reportedly Tried To Hang Himself
At the time, four guards were suspended.
“These officers left him hanging without oxygen to his brain. These officers were suspended but are back at work on modified duty. Only a 30 day suspension they got,” said grandmother Madeline Feliciano.
More: Warrant Dropped Against Teen Who Attempted Suicide At Rikers Island
His family says Feliciano should have been in a mental health unit after he was arrested for getting into a fight.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Tickets Required To View Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, Changes Made To Other Holiday Traditions In City This Year
- Crew Restoring Historic Roslyn Grist Mill Finds 100-Year-Old Time Capsule With Messages From Original Builders; ‘A Treasure’
- Police: 5 Attackers Beat, Rob Subway Passenger In The Bronx