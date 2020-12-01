NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s Giving Tuesday, and nonprofits need the help now more than ever.

Tuesday morning, the Salvation Army kicked off their campaign with a red kettle that’s hard to miss.

MORE: Giving Tuesday Website | #GivingTuesday On Twitter

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, the Salvation Army lit the world’s largest red kettle in Times Square. It’s fitting for 2020. The size of the kettle really mirrors the enormous need, as the economic fallout from the pandemic puts added stress on families.

The red kettle has been a staple fundraiser for the Salvation Army since 1901, so long that its’ really woven into the fabric of the holiday season. But this year the need for assistance is up 150%.

MORE: Giving Tuesday: 6 Ways To Donate Without Even Trying

That’s while the Salvation Army fears giving will decrease by more than 50% because foot traffic, especially in Times Square, is down – and less cash is being used in the city.

“This giant red kettle was created to raise awareness about the need and also to raise the needed resources so that your salvation army can continue to be a beacon of hope in our community,” said Major Kevin Stoops of the Salvation Army.

MORE: Giving Tuesday: How To Make The Most For Charities

Hope is what everyone needs, especially during the holidays. The Salvation Army is not alone – so many organizations need all of our help.

To give to the Salvation Army, you can text GiantRedKettle to 41444.

From the Better Business Bureau: