NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting was caught on camera last week on the Lower East Side, and police are searching for the suspect.

It happened just before midnight last Friday on Henry Street near Montgomery.

(Credit: NYPD)

Surveillance video shows the suspect step out of a car and open fire.

Tracking Shootings In New York City

He then runs off, instead of getting back in the car.

Police said a 32-year-old man was struck in the ankle. He was expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

