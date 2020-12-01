Menu
NYC COVID Advisory: Health Commissioner Urges Older, At-Risk New Yorkers To Stay Home
The commissioner warned at-risk residents to take precautions, saying the city will help them get food and medical care.
Nurses Strike At Montefiore New Rochelle, Saying 'We Don't Have Enough Staffing' And 'It's Not Safe'
At Montefiore New Rochelle, nurses have walked off the job. They're on strike after contract negotiations with the hospital didn't go their way.
Photo Gallery: 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Minus The Crowd
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade had the usual trappings of floats and musical performances, but no crowds.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13: Cam Akers, Trey Burton Top Adds For Final Week Of Fantasy Regular Season
The final week of the fantasy football regular season is here, your last chance to make pickups that can put you over the top in your league.
Jones Injured Yet Giants Somehow Find Way To Beat Bengals, Move Into First Place In NFC East
After the New York Giants lost their starting quarterback, they held off a late rally by the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
Observation Deck Coming Back To 61st Floor Of Iconic Chrysler Building
One of the city's most iconic buildings is getting an observation deck for the first time in 75 years.
Try These Make-Ahead Freezer Meals Perfect For Weeknights
Set yourself up for easy weeknight dinners no matter what!
Coronavirus Cooking: The Most Searched Recipe In Every State During Quarantine
Find the most popular eats for your home state and across the country during the coronavirus quarantine.
Quarantine Recipes: How To Make Homemade Bagels
See how to make your own homemade bagels while stuck inside during quarantine.
Photo Gallery: 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Minus The Crowd
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade had the usual trappings of floats and musical performances, but no crowds.
New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/1 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
http://newyork.cbslocal.com/video/4921642-new-york-weather-getting-colder
December 1, 2020 at 12:30 pm
