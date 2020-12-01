Comments
PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car plowed through the front window of a Chinese restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash, which was captured on surveillance video, happened at Tin’s House on East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus at around 3 p.m.
The destruction the accident left behind was clear
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
There were no reports of any injuries.
