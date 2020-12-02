NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the suspects behind an armed robbery that was caught on camera last week at a Brooklyn deli.
It happened inside St. John’s Deli on St. John’s Place in Crown Heights.
Police said two men entered the store around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.
One suspect allegedly pointed a gun at two men inside the deli, went around the counter and stole $2,560.
Police said the other suspect was armed with a knife.
At one point, surveillance video shows the first suspect drop his gun and scramble to pick it up.
Police said both men took off in a white Audi heading south on Ralph Avenue.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.