NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a shooting in Hell’s Kitchen.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday on West 42nd Street and Ninth Avenue.

A male victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

There’s no word yet of any suspects or arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

