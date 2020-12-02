Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a shooting in Hell’s Kitchen.
It happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday on West 42nd Street and Ninth Avenue.
A male victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.
Link: Tracking Shootings In NYC
There’s no word yet of any suspects or arrests.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK