HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – This year’s SantaCon in Hoboken has been canceled.
Event organizers pulled the plug due to the COVID pandemic.
In a statement Tuesday, Hoboken’s mayor and police chief thanked bars and restaurants in the city that had refused to participate in this year’s Santa Claus-themed bar crawl.
Related: SantaCon NYC Organizers Cancel Controversial Bar Crawl Due To COVID Pandemic
They say canceling SantaCon will help protect Hoboken from a superspreader-type event.
“Our sole goal as mayor and police chief is to keep Hoboken residents safe, and an unsanctioned, crowded bar crawl would have presented substantial challenges related to the pandemic,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla and Chief Ken Ferrante said in a joint statement.
SantaCon and other similar events have never been approved or sanctioned by the City of Hoboken.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- NYC COVID Advisory: Health Commissioner Urges Older, At-Risk New Yorkers To Stay Home
- FBI On The Hunt For Brooklyn Rapper ‘Casanova,’ Says He’s Member Of Violent Street Gang
- Stimulus Package Update: Lawmakers Unveil Bipartisan COVID Relief Plan