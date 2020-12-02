NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Interfaith leaders from across New York City are meeting to discuss the importance of religion during the COVID pandemic.

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, the interfaith meeting is an annual event. This year, the theme was the role of faith during the pandemic.

Dozens of faith leaders from across the city gathered for Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams‘ annual interfaith breakfast Wednesday.

Reflecting on the year that was, leaders highlighted the good deeds of so many houses of worship and the clergy during these trying times, many providing food to the community or other essential services.

“I believe COVID has given us the opportunity to build better, to build in a more humane fashion. And no one can do that than our faith-based organizations,” Adams said.

On the Zoom call, leaders of all faiths discussed how it has been God that has helped so many cope during these difficult times.

And while the pandemic persists, leaders of all faiths had this message for those that are struggling: We need to all stick together.

“It will get so much better, but not before it gets so much worse,” said Rabbi Stephanie Kolin of Union Temple. “We need to grab each other’s hands and we need to step forward together, into the sea. God will help, but God needs us as partners in this hard work, now more than ever.

