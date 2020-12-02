Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for a suspect after a man was slashed in the face while on the subway.
It happened on a southbound 3 train at 96th Street and Broadway around noon Wednesday.
Police say a 31-year-old man was slashed after an altercation.
The suspect is still at large.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
