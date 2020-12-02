by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Morning clouds (and a few snow showers N&W) will give way to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. It will be breezy and even colder with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight will be mostly clear, cold and not quite as breezy. Temps will fall into the 30s in the city with wind chills in the 20s across the area.
Tomorrow will likely be our best looking day of the week… sunny to partly cloudy. And it will still be chilly out there, but temps will be running about 5° warmer than today.
Clouds make a comeback on Friday with a chance of rain into the afternoon. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the upper 40s.
We’ll have to keep an eye on Friday night into Saturday as the models are hinting at another heavy rainfall event.