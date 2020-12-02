Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a traffic agent Wednesday in Hell’s Kitchen.
The attack happened around 8 a.m. near 48th Street and 10th Avenue.
Police said the suspect pushed the female agent onto the ground.
He then got into a gray Cadillac Escalade and drove off.
The agent was hospitalized with neck and back injuries.
Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s.