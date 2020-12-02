COVID UPDATEGov. Andrew Cuomo Says New York Expects To Receive First Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine On Dec. 15, Pending Safety Approvals
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Hell's Kitchen, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a traffic agent Wednesday in Hell’s Kitchen.

The attack happened around 8 a.m. near 48th Street and 10th Avenue.

Police said the suspect pushed the female agent onto the ground.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

He then got into a gray Cadillac Escalade and drove off.

The agent was hospitalized with neck and back injuries.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s.

Comments

Leave a Reply