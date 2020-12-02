NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former Wall Street executive Ray McGuire has officially entered the race for mayor of New York City with a video narrated by Spike Lee.
The video shows McGuire running through the streets of New York, while Lee talks about the toll the COVID pandemic has taken on the city in losses of life and in businesses shut down.
McGuire is running as a Democrat.
He says New Yorkers can get the city working again.
“This time we will make sure it’s a city that works for everyone. Some folks say New York City is done. But to paraphrase the great Muhammad Ali, if you ever dream about beating New York City, you better wake up and apologize.”
McGuire had been the head of investment banking at Citigroup for 13 years before leaving his job in October.
