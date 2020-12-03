Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bodega was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in the Bronx, with a 6-year-old girl inside.
Surveillance video shows two men, one armed with a gun, enter the store on Featherbed Lane in the Morris Heights section.
The suspects walk past the little girl, who is noticeably trembling.
Police said the men stole about $700 from a woman who was working behind the counter.
There was a struggle as they made their getaway, but no one was hurt.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.