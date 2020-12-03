NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A coronavirus vaccine is coming just as the country might need it most.

Wednesday brought more grim milestones as the U.S. surpassed 100,000 COVID hospitalizations — the highest since the pandemic started.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Wednesday also saw 3,157 deaths — the highest daily number reported so far.

On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said it’s clear the second wave is upon us.

“Thank God, the cavalry is coming,” the mayor told reporters Thursday.

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses COVID Vaccine Distribution

De Blasio said not only is New York still on track to get its first batch of 170,000 COVID vaccines by Dec. 15, he’s also hoping the city will be a global leader in public health.

“Lead the world to the solutions that will protect us in the future,” he said.

He announced the creation of a pandemic response institute dedicated to research and training based in Midtown, Manhattan.

Assuming the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine, the mayor said priority will be given to hospital workers along with nursing home patients and staff.

“What we all agree on is high-risk health care workers,” he said.

First Doses Of Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Expected In New York On Dec. 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says

Next in line for the shot will be essential workers, like police and firefighters. Then, immune compromised and high-risk adults, like 72-year-old Mohammad Zindeni, of Bensonhurst.

“Sooner is better,” he told Dias.

“Yeah, I’m going to get it. Why not? Why not, if it’s good?” Mill Basin resident Shlomo Kalderon added.

However, public trust remains a challenge and a concern.

“We have done our research and we’re not a fan of vaccines,” said Bensonhurst resident Miriam Abdel Fattah.

“We know there’s been, unfortunately, a lot of misinformation about vaccines, but vaccines are going to be absolutely crucial to ending the coronavirus crisis once and for all” de Blasio said Thursday.

It will likely take several months for the vaccines to reach every New Yorker who wants them, and distribution will be a daunting task.

“The Health Department itself has the ability to receive, store and ship up to 320,000 doses of ultra-cold — that’s at minus 80 degrees celsius — as well as millions of frozen vaccines,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

The city plans to set up temporary vaccine centers staffed by trained employees. Many will be located at schools.

Patients will need to be symptom-free and make an appointment.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint, and there is a long, long road ahead of us,” Dr. Chokshi said.

It’s estimated a third of Americans could be vaccinated by the beginning of March.

